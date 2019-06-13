Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.06.2019 | 5:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Suhana Khan is not making her debut anytime soon

BySubhash K. Jha

There are growing whispers of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s Bollywood debut soon. It is being said that Suhana is all set to be launched into a large-screen appearance within a year by Karan Johar. However a source very close to Karan Johar totally debunks this rumour.

Suhana Khan is not making her debut anytime soon

“Suhana’s suhana safar will start in good time. Right now neither Shah Rukh Khan & (wife) Gauri nor Karan Johar feel it to be the right time for Suahana’s launch. Her Dad has explained to her how important it is for her to get the right training before she embarks on a film career. She is doing theatre, learning the ropes…More than her Dad, Suhana is keen on getting her feet into the mud to experience life before embracing the camera,” says the source close to Karan Johar.

So would Karan Johar launch Suhana?

“Of course he’d love to. But nothing is decided as yet. Suhana may be launched by someone other than Karan if something exciting enough comes up,” says the source.

As for Shah Rukh’s son Aryan, “No plans for an acting career at all.”

Also Read: Suhana Khan shows us how to PARTY hard in this glamorous silver dress! [Watch video]

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan to be the chief guest of the…

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira to direct…

CONFIRMED: Karan Johar’s BHOOT starring…

Woah! Auto enthusiast Thala Ajith to play…

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms Karan Johar's…

Kareena Kapoor Khan RESPONDS to rumours…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification