Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.06.2019 | 5:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Fallout between Vashu Bhagnani & David Dhawan is a media myth, says David

BySubhash K. Jha

This is a producer-director combination that could most comfortably be certified as the entertainment industry’s Jodi No.1. Producer Vashu Bhagnani and director David Dhawan were in collaboration for 14 years. It started with Coolie No 1 in 1995. And now 24 years later they are again collaborating over a remake of the same name. However with the sunshine comes the rain. A report suggests that Vashu and David have had a fallout, as Vashu wants his son Jackkie Bhagnani to play the lead in the Coolie No 1 remake instead of Varun Dhawan.

Fallout between Vashu Bhagnani & David Dhawan is a media myth, says David

While Vashu Bhagnani has dismissed the report as “baseless” David Dhawan brushes of any suggestion of a rift with his long-standing creative partner. Says David, “There are absolutely no differences between us; Vashu and I have known one another for more than 25 years. We’ve always been on the same page.”

That should kill all the rumours of a rift between Vashu and David. For those who came in late, David Dhawan directed a series of films for Vashu Bhagnani. After Coolie No 1 (1995), they teamed up for Hero No 1, Gharwali Baharwali, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Biwi No1, Shadi No 1 and Do Not Disturb.

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to star in David Dhawan & Vashu Bhagnani’s COOLIE NO 1

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

COOLIE NO 1: Varun Dhawan LAUGHS OFF the…

Priyanka Chopra loses Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

After Shah Rukh Khan, it’s Varun Dhawan for…

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan – Sara Ali Khan’s…

Street Dancer 3D: Prabhudheva RE-CREATES the…

SCOOP: David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 to be shot…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification