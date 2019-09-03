Bollywood Hungama

Will Alia Bhatt be billed as a ‘Guest Star’ in RRR? Alia speaks

BySubhash K. Jha

The buzz in Tollywood regarding S S Rajamouli’s RRR is that it’s an out-and-out men’s picture-show with very little room or scope for the female characters. Says a source in the know, “Unlike Baahubali where Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishna had powerful roles in spite of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s author-backed presence, in RRR it is Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr all the way.”

Will Alia Bhatt be billed as a ‘Guest Star’ in RRR Alia speaks

Alia, it seems was brought in because she insisted on being a part of the Baahubali director’s film. Now it is being said Alia Bhatt’s presence may be credited in the film’s titles as a ‘Guest Appearance’ in RRR, as she has just one song and a few scenes.

When I spoke to Alia who has played the central role in most if not all her films so far, said she didn’t care about the length of her role in RRR. “After I was launched by Karan Johar I had two dream directors on my wish list. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and S S Rajamouli. I don’t care about the length of my role in RRR. Just working with him is enough. I’ve taken lessons in Telugu to do this film. Can’t say I speak the beautiful language like a native. But I am trying.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt becomes the face of Mohey Fashions, posts pictures looking like a true-blue Indian bride!

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

