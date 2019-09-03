Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been in the US for nearly a year for the treatment of cancer, recently gave a joint television interview with Neetu Kapoor in New York. The actor opened up about his time in the US, Bollywood and how it does not give veterans its due.

Talking about his friends and colleagues Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan, Rishi Kapoor said that they have never been acknowledged. He said that they have worked in the industry for 50 long years. He said that they have worked so much for the country. What about them. The 102 Not Out actor said that he is not bothered about himself but spoke about Jitendra, who has provided entertainment to the country with his work.

Jeetendra’s daughter and television and film producer Ekta Kapoor was touched at Rishi Kapoor’s words for her father. She took to Twitter to appreciate Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, “Friends like these r gems! Rishi uncle on why dad or Guddu uncle never get acknowledged for their contribution to Entertainment! Duaaas n love for this powerhouse of an actor and amazing friend! May he b healthy n happy always.”

Rishi and Jeetendra and worked in several movies together like Sindoor, Ghar Ki Izzat, Dosti Dushmani and Ameeri Gareebi. He has worked with Rakesh Roshan in Aap Ke Deewane and Khel Khel Mein.

