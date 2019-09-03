Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.09.2019 | 8:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Rishi Kapoor talks about friends Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan not getting their due in Bollywood

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been in the US for nearly a year for the treatment of cancer, recently gave a joint television interview with Neetu Kapoor in New York. The actor opened up about his time in the US, Bollywood and how it does not give veterans its due.

Rishi Kapoor talks about friends Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan not getting their due in Bollywood

Talking about his friends and colleagues Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan, Rishi Kapoor said that they have never been acknowledged. He said that they have worked in the industry for 50 long years. He said that they have worked so much for the country. What about them. The 102 Not Out actor said that he is not bothered about himself but spoke about Jitendra, who has provided entertainment to the country with his work.

Jeetendra’s daughter and television and film producer Ekta Kapoor was touched at Rishi Kapoor’s words for her father.  She took to Twitter to appreciate Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, “Friends like these r gems! Rishi uncle on why dad or Guddu uncle never get acknowledged for their contribution to Entertainment! Duaaas n love for this powerhouse of an actor and amazing friend! May he b healthy n happy always.”

Rishi and Jeetendra and worked in several movies together like Sindoor, Ghar Ki Izzat, Dosti Dushmani and Ameeri Gareebi. He has worked with Rakesh Roshan in Aap Ke Deewane and Khel Khel Mein.

Also Read: THIS habit of Ranbir Kapoor according to Rishi Kapoor proves he’s the patient one out of the two

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

THIS habit of Ranbir Kapoor according to…

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel…

Rishi Kapoor to start shooting by September…

Rishi Kapoor to return to the big screen…

Article 15 Box Office Collections Day 3 –…

Alia Bhatt heads for a 10-day break to New…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification