Alia Bhatt is currently on a roll with signing back to back projects and big brands. Even though her film Inshallah is currently in question, she already has a few projects lined up including Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR, and Takht. She has also become the face of some major brands in fashion and lifestyle and is one of the most lauded new-age actresses in the industry.

She recently took to her Instagram to announce that she will become the face of Mohey Fashions, which was earlier endorsed by Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli for Manyavar. As of now, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to be the new face of Manyavar while Alia will be the face for Mohey Fashions. She posted a couple of pictures in a full-fledged bridal look wearing a cherry red lehenga with the caption, “#DulhanWaliFeeling ????‍♀️ Super excited to be the face of @moheyfashion.. Here’s to new beginnings and beautiful lehengas ????????✨”

Take a look at them.

How do you like Alia’s look in the pictures? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Ranveer, Alia, and Janhvi make up Karan Johar’s dream cast for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reboot