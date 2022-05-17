It is a known fact that the much talked about Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul starrer Tamil film Ratsasan will be remade in Hindi as Mission Cinderella starring Akshay Kumar in lead. Now recent reports suggest that this will not be just be made as a film. While initially the news was that it will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar as a film, latest reports suggest that the makers are now considering to release it as a limited OTT series.

Will Akshay Kumar’s Mission Cinderella be converted into an OTT series?

Latest reports suggest that the makers are keen on using this opportunity to mark the OTT debut of Akshay Kumar. According to some reports, it is being said that the makers believe a series will help them retain the attention span of audiences for a longer time, leading to better views. At the same time, they also want to ensure that the edge-of-the-seat moments in the film don’t get disrupted. They wish to retain all those intense moments from the film, so as to not impact the story but a longer format will help them give a deeper insight into the characters.

Another possibility that the makers are reportedly considering is to release Mission Cinderella in both film and show formats. They have also expressed their wish where they want to give the audiences the choice of the entertainment format they are comfortable with. So they are considering the option of releasing it as a movie as well as an OTT series. The latter, considering its longer format, will have additional footage whereas the film is expected to follow the same crisp format as its Southern counterpart.

While rumours were rife that Mission Cinderella was supposed to release in April 2022, we hear that the makers are yet to finalize a release date. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta in pivotal roles.

Also Read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Cinderella to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 29, 2022

More Pages: Mission Cinderella Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.