Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey, will next star in Mission Cinderella. He has already wrapped the film and it is set for direct-to-digital release. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. Reportedly, the film will see Akshay play the role of a cop. This is the first time that Akshay and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing screen. The film is being produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani. As the film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, we have a scoop.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Cinderella to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 29, 2022

According to the grapevine, "Mission Cinderella will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in April 2022 and the makers have decided the release date. The film will be premiering directly on April 29, 2022. This marks Akshay Kumar's second film to hit the platform after Laxmmi."

The satellite and music rights too have been pre-sold and overall, the packaged deal of Mission Cinderella has fetched the producers an approximate profit of Rs 20 crore. "Mission Cinderella isn't exactly a big-screen spectacle that can get the audience on board in big numbers. Both Akshay and the producers know it. On the other hand, the overall budget including Akshay's acting fees was in the range of Rs 175 crore. While the producers did lose out on money in Bell Bottom, they didn't want a deja-vu and hence, after analysing all business models, they finally decided on a direct to digital premiere," the source earlier told Bollywood Hungama.

Ratsasan starred Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul and Sarvanan. The film narrates the story of a psycho killer who makes young girls his victims and repeatedly escapes from the police.

