South Korean actor Wi Ha Joon is finally confirmed to star in new drama Little Women, alongside actors Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hu.

According to a report by Soompi, Wi Ha Joon joins the previously confirmed cast of Little Women. He will be seen as the capable consultant Choi Do Il, who graduated from a prestigious university in the United Kingdom. Choi Do Il has a keen sense of judgement and exceptional analytical skills, and he is a charismatic figure who makes heads turn whenever he appears with his sophisticated and intelligent appearance. He will also play a central role as a mysterious figure who appears in front of Oh In Joo when she gets swept up in a huge incident.

Little Women tells the story of three sisters with a close bond who grew up in poverty and get embroiled in a major incident as they face off against the richest and most influential families in the nation, as per Soompi.

The 30-year-old actor is currently seen in Bad and Crazy as the role of K alongside Lee Dong Wook and has previously worked in a number of dramas like Romance Is a Bonus Book, 18 Again, and Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum. Wi Ha Joon rose to international fame after Netflix’s hit survival-thriller series Squid Game in 2021, where he portrays police officer Hwang Jun Ho.

In Little Women, Kim Go Eun plays the eldest sibling, Oh In Joo. Meanwhile, the second oldest sibling is Oh In Kyung, played by Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo portrays the youngest, Oh In Hye. The upcoming series will be Kim Go Eun's second drama for the year after TVING's Yumi's Cells 2.

Vincenzo’s Kim Hee Won will reportedly helm the drama with a screenplay from Jung Seo Kyung and production by Studio Dragon.

