South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung Gi once again shared some warmth by making a thoughtful donation to hospital patients.

According to Korean publication Soompi, on January 27, it was shared that Lee Seung Gi donated 100 million won (around Rs. 62 lakhs) to Severance Hospital to help children and adolescents who are undergoing rehabilitation.

The actor has previously made a number donations to support those in need. In 2019, he gave 100 million won (around Rs. 62 lakhs) to purchase wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, and posture correctors to 23 children and adolescents with spinal cord injuries.

In 2020, his fan alliance, AIREN, also joined in the donation to commemorate Lee Seung-gi's birthday and donated 10 million won (around Rs 6.2 lakhs) for patients at the same hospital.

Lee Seung Gi shared, “I was really grateful when the children who got help through my last donation sent me letters after their treatment, and I thought I received much more than I gave. I was also sincerely grateful that my fans shared the same mind as me and joined me.”

“I hope this donation will be of at least a little bit of help so that children can live healthier and happier lives and achieve their dreams.” the actor added.

On the work front, Lee Seung Gi was last seen in the drama Mouse.

