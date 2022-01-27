South Korean pop-group SF9 members Hwiyoung and Chani have been booked for violating disease prevention regulations. On January 27, it was reported that the police received a report of a drinking establishment operating at 1 a.m. KST on January 18, where Hwiyoung and Chani were present. Current COVID-19 regulations only allow operation until 9 p.m. KST in Seoul.

According to Korean publication Soompi, the establishment had the door locked and would not open the door, causing the police and firemen to force the door open. At the time, there were a total of 15 people present including Hwiyoung, Chani, their acquaintances, and the establishment’s staff, and they were all booked by the police for violating disease prevention regulations.

SF9’s agency released a statement in response to the report that read, “This is FNC Entertainment. We found out today that SF9 members Hwiyoung and Chani violated Seoul COVID-19 control guidelines through a gathering with acquaintances on January 18 at 1 a.m. KST. Following their scheduled activities for the day, Hwiyoung and Chani were contacted by an acquaintance for Chani’s birthday and went to a hold’em pub in the neighborhood of Nonhyeon. Due to this, they were questioned for violating disease control regulations.”

“It is definite that Hwiyoung and Chani’s actions were careless and deserving of criticism. They are reproachful of themselves for causing concern to fans and the public, and they are deeply self-reflecting and regretful. We also express deep apologies for being inattentive about managing our artists with no room for excuses. We will provide more thorough management and prepare measures so a situation like this does not occur again. We once again sincerely apologize for causing concern and disappointment to many people with this incident,” they concluded.

On the work front, in July last year, SF9 released their ninth EP, Turn Over, with the lead single Tear Drop. Then, on November 22, 2021, SF9 released their tenth EP, Rumination, with the lead single Trauma. On December 30, 2021, SF9 released the digital single Savior through Universe Music for the mobile application, Universe.

