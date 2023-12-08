Welcome To The Jungle’s grand first schedule rescheduled from Baroda to Mumbai; Akshay Kumar-starrer to go on floors on December 11

The teaser of Welcome To The Jungle was announced with a lot of fanfare on Akshay Kumar’s birthday on September 9 this year. It became a talking point as it starred as many as 24 actors in principal roles – Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and child actor Vrihi Kodvara. The funny announcement video also mentioned that the comic caper will be released on Christmas 2024, that is, December 20. As per recent reports, the film is all set to go on floors next week in Mumbai and that the first schedule will last for 9 days.

Bollywood Hungama has found more details about the shoot. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The filming was all set to begin in Baroda, Gujarat in Laxmi Vilas Palace. This grand structure is a favourite of many filmmakers and is known for its grandeur. The palace was chosen as it is integral to the film and also matches the big-scale appeal of Welcome To The Jungle. A crew of 350 members and 700 dancers were going to be a part of the song schedule which was going to take place from December 11 to December 16.”

The source continued, “But due to certain reasons, the Baroda schedule was called off. The shooting was then shifted to Mumbai. Welcome To The Jungle will now go on floors on December 11, as planned earlier, but in Mumbai instead of the Gujarat city.”

The source also claimed that besides Akshay Kumar, all 23 other actors will also be present for the first schedule of the comic caper.

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. Besides this flick, veteran producer Firoz Nadiadwala is also making Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. It is expected to go on floors in 2024. Its teaser announcement video was shot earlier this year in March.

