A lot happened over the last week with regards to the much-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3. On Friday, November 11, Paresh Rawal, unexpectedly, confirmed to a fan that Kartik Aaryan has bagged Hera Pheri 3. It angered Akshay Kumar fans since the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) actor stepped into the former’s shoes. The next day, Saturday, November 12, Bollywood Hungama put up a detailed article wherein we informed the readers that producer Firoz Nadiadwala was compelled to sign Kartik Aaryan as Akshay quoted a high price of Rs. 90 crores plus some share in the profit. Kartik, meanwhile, was ready to come on board for Rs. 30 crores.

The same day, at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 in Delhi, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he opted out of Hera Pheri 3. However, he reasoned that he had to decline the sequel as he was not happy with the script of the movie.

Bollywood Hungama now has stumbled upon another development. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Akshay Kumar was hurt over not being able to be a part of Hera Pheri’s next instalment since the franchise holds a special place in his career. However, Firoz Nadiadwala was just being practical. Akshay refused to lower his price. This can’t be a one-way street; it’s not fair that only Akshay makes money while the producer incurs losses. And post-pandemic, one has no choice but to lower his/her remuneration.”

The source further said, “Firoz tried explaining this to Akshay but he didn’t relent. With no other choice, Firoz Nadiadwala got Kartik Aaryan on board for Hera Pheri 3. This is when Akshay Kumar realized that Firoz actually meant business.”

Even after this episode, Firoz Nadiadwala had plans to make Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3. The source said, “Firoz had made it clear to Akshay Kumar that he was the first choice for both these highly exciting sequels. He was hoping that he and Akshay could sit down and work on the commercials so that it benefited everyone.”

However, things took a turn. The source revealed, “After Akshay Kumar publicly claimed that he’s exiting Hera Pheri 3 because of problems in the script, Firoz was disappointed and hurt. He has now decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay. The priority, however, would be on Hera Pheri 3 right now.”

