While many of the patriotic films featuring Akshay Kumar have become box office successes, often social media users have questioned the Indian superstar about his patriotism, as they have commented about his Canadian citizenship. It is a known fact that he is a Canadian citizen (going by his passport) which has often irked some users in the past. In fact, the actor has been a victim of several trolls because of the same and recently in an interview, Kumar addressed this matter wherein he also asserted that he would want to once again become an Indian citizen after denouncing his Canadian citizenship.

Akshay Kumar says, “Bharat hi mera sab kuchh hai”; expresses desire to take up Indian citizenship again

In an interview with Sudhir Chaudhary for Aaj Tak, Akshay Kumar opened up on how he is often hurt by the comments made by people regarding his Indian citizenship. In the same breath, the actor also thanked his home country adding that he owes everything to India. During the interview, Kumar once again asserted that he has started the process of denouncing his Canadian citizenship and taking up Indian citizenship, further adding, “Mere liye bharat hi sab kuchh hai. Maine jo kuchh kamaya hai, jo kuchh hai, yahin se liya hai. Aur yeh mera saubhagya hai ki mujhe mauka milta yeh sab kuch karne ke liye. Bas yeh hai ki bura lagta hai jab log bina jaane kuch keh dete hain (For me, India is everything. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have, everything is from here. Fortunately, I have received so many opportunities to do this kind of work in the country. It’s just that I am often hurt by the things people say about me).”

On the film front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Selfiee which is slated to release on February 24. The film features him alongside Emraan Hashmi and also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

