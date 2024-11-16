Failure to get an NOC (no objection certificate) from Novex before playing copyrighted songs at weddings and similar functions might put you in a legal hassle.

The Novex Musical Copyright License for marriages is indeed a hot topic, especially with Indian weddings becoming increasingly lavish and extravagant and the marriage season about to start. Recently, the Government of India released a public notice putting their previous notice, dated July 24, 2023, into abeyance. This earlier notice stated that musical copyright licenses weren't required for wedding events.

Wedding functions to obtain music licence from Novex to play copyrighted movie songs

However, Novex appealed this decision before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, leading to the government's reversal. Now, all social events, including weddings, bachelor parties, sangeets, cocktail parties, mehendi ceremonies, receptions, and similar functions, require careful study and scrutiny by NOVEX's legal team.

To play copyrighted music at these events, hotels and event management companies must obtain permission or a license from Novex. This means they can't play copyrighted songs or music without Novex's consent. The Copyright Act, 1957, defines "copyright" as the exclusive right to perform or authorize performance of a work in public.

In essence, the court's decision in Novex Communications Pvt. Ltd. vs Union of India & Ors. established that DJ performances and similar events in a marriage are not covered under Section 52(1)(za) of the Copyright Act, as they're not necessary for the religious ceremony.

In an exclusive interview with esteemed Event and Film trade analyst Rajeev Chaudhari, Pratik Gandhi, Legal Advisor of NOVEX COMMUNICATIONS P. LTD, shed light on the vital importance of obtaining Novex NOC for corporate and social events. Gandhi emphasized, “Securing a Novex NOC is mandatory for event organizers utilizing Novex-licensed music. This certification ensures compliance with India's Musical Copyright Act, safeguarding the rights of music creators and supporting the Bollywood music industry.”

Gandhi stressed that Novex NOC is essential for Corporate events (conferences, product launches, etc.), social events (weddings with sangeets and mehendi and bachelor parties, etc.). Failure to obtain Novex NOC may result in Copyright infringement, Legal repercussions and Damage to reputation.

