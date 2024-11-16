It’s official! Ajay Devgn to direct Akshay Kumar in his next film: “We are already working on it”

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, who have shared the screen in memorable films like Suhaag, Khakee, and Sooryavanshi, are set to collaborate again, this time with Ajay in the director’s chair. The announcement was made during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, where Ajay revealed his plans for his next directorial venture, featuring Akshay in the lead role.

It’s official! Ajay Devgn to direct Akshay Kumar in his next film: “We are already working on it”

Ajay Devgn Confirms Collaboration with Akshay Kumar

Speaking about the project, Ajay said, “We are already working on something together where I am directing the film, and he is in the film.” While Ajay refrained from disclosing the genre or details, he added, “It’s a little too early; we will talk about it.” Akshay, known for his quick wit, humorously offered to send the script for the movie himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Updates on Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3

During the same event, Akshay Kumar addressed questions about Hera Pheri 3. He humorously remarked that the much-anticipated sequel will commence once producer Firoz Nadiadwala completes his "hera pheri." On a serious note, Akshay confirmed that work on the film would begin next year. Currently, Akshay is busy shooting for Welcome to the Jungle, the latest instalment in the Welcome franchise.

Ajay Devgn, who recently delivered a powerful performance as Bajirao Singham in Singham Again, is balancing his role as an actor and director. His upcoming projects include Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a string of high-profile releases lined up, including Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force, and Bhooth Bangla.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi’s heartfelt greeting to Akshay Kumar goes viral!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.