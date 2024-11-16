“It was always you”: Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia seal their love with a proposal

Actress Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia, CEO of Cineline India Ltd and the driving force behind MovieMax Cinemas, have taken a major step in their relationship with a heartfelt proposal that captured the attention of many. In a scene that epitomized romance, Ashish got down on one knee, professing his love and commitment to Shazahn, as seen in a beautifully captured moment.

The proposal took place in a stunningly decorated setting. Vibrant red flowers and green foliage adorned a decorative arch that framed the couple, creating a captivating atmosphere for this milestone event. Behind them, a sign that read "It was always you" added a personal and deeply meaningful touch to the occasion. The backdrop also featured a series of photos capturing special moments from their journey together, reminding everyone of the love and memories they have shared.

Dressed in an elegant white dress with flared sleeves, Shazahn exuded grace and joy as she smiled warmly at Ashish, who knelt in front of her, holding her hand with a mix of confidence and love. Ashish, wearing a stylish black shirt and pants, conveyed sincerity and devotion through his gesture and gaze, making the moment truly unforgettable.

The significance of the occasion was captured in the caption accompanying the photo: "Can’t wait to start forever with you."

