Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.10.2019 | 12:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

WAR: Here’s why the makers of the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff starrer thanked filmmaker Ramesh Taurani

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Hrithik RoshanTiger Shroff starrer War released a while back and has been doing rather well at the box office. With the audience embracing the action entertainer with open arms, the business of the film is setting new records. But away from the box office and the records some keen viewers may have noticed that filmmaker Ramesh Taurani was credited in War, and for those asking the question why, we at Bollywood Hungama have the answer.

WAR: Here’s why the makers of the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff starrer thanked filmmaker Ramesh Taurani

Apparently, the title of the Yash Raj Films venture was registered and belonged to Ramesh Taurani and was to be used by him for a venture under his banner. But with the mega budget Hrithik – Tiger starrer promising to be an action packed faceoff between the two, the said title War was perfect. Keeping this in mind, the makers of the film approached Taurani for the title, and the latter willing parted ways with it. Confirming the same when quizzed about being credited in War, Ramesh Taurani says, “The title War was with me, I had registered it. But I decided to give it away when approached, and that is why I was credited.”

As for the film, War, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Vaani Kapoor in addition to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Released on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, War has managed set new box office benchmarks.

Also Read: Post War Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 stunts to be amplified

More Pages: War Box Office Collection , War Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sanjay Kapoor reveals why Shanaya Kapoor did…

Saand Ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar decides…

Actor Mithun Chakraborty visits the RSS…

This is what Shahid Kapoor has to say about…

Alaia Furniturewala signs three film deal…

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar watch The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification