Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to recreate the magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa in its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Even though the characters are different, this movie has been in the news for all the right reasons. This is the first time that Kartik and Kiara will be seen sharing the screen space and it was earlier reported that they will be doing so post-Dussehra.

Kartik took to his Instagram to share a picture with Kiara as they posed with the clapboard. The shooting has begun in Mumbai and the makers wanted to start it on an auspicious occasion. The first schedule will hardly last a week and then the full-fledged shooting will begin next year since both the lead actors have prior commitments to tend to. Kartik posted the picture with the caption, “शुभारंभ! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ???????? ???????? @kiaraaliaadvani ???????? @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani”

Take a look at it.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and it is surely going to be a laughter riot like the previous one!

