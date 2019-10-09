Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.10.2019 | 2:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

YAY! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kick-start Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to recreate the magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa in its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Even though the characters are different, this movie has been in the news for all the right reasons. This is the first time that Kartik and Kiara will be seen sharing the screen space and it was earlier reported that they will be doing so post-Dussehra.

YAY! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kick-start Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!

Kartik took to his Instagram to share a picture with Kiara as they posed with the clapboard. The shooting has begun in Mumbai and the makers wanted to start it on an auspicious occasion. The first schedule will hardly last a week and then the full-fledged shooting will begin next year since both the lead actors have prior commitments to tend to. Kartik posted the picture with the caption, “शुभारंभ! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ???????? ???????? @kiaraaliaadvani ???????? @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani”

Take a look at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

शुभारंभ! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ???????? ???????? @kiaraaliaadvani ???????? @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and it is surely going to be a laughter riot like the previous one!

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to go on floors on THIS auspicious day!

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kiara Advani’s Twitter account hacked; warns…

Kartik Aaryan in Neerja director Ram…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara…

Kartik Aaryan talks about his struggling…

Bhumi Pednekar becomes the Face Of Asia at…

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification