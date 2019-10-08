Tiger Shroff‘s panther-like moves in Siddharth Anand’s War has set a new paradigm for the young actor’s action scenes. While both Hrithik and Tiger are being duly applauded for their deadly action moves, it is Tiger who must compete with himself as his next film Baaghi 3 boasts of never- before action. Informed sources say, producer Sajid Nadiadwala intends to up the action ante even further after War.

“It is no doubt a problem. In Baaghi 3 the makers intended to take Tiger’s action to another level. But now that level has already been reached,” says the source. Sources say producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have decided to drop plans of sending Tiger to Israel to train the form of martial arts known as Krav Maga as this form of action is seen to be too close to what is shown in War. The search for something beyond what is shown in War is on.

Jubilant at the response his action scenes in War have received Tiger is also concerned about the growing expectations of the audience. “It is a problem, no doubt. I don’t only have to compete with Mission Impossible and The Avengers but also with myself. I am expected to raise the level of action with every film. It is a challenge but a welcome challenge,” says Tiger.

