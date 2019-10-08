Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.10.2019 | 4:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Post War Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 stunts to be amplified

BySubhash K. Jha

Tiger Shroff‘s panther-like moves in Siddharth Anand’s War has set a new paradigm for the young actor’s action scenes. While both Hrithik and Tiger are being duly applauded for their deadly action moves, it is Tiger who must compete with himself as his next film Baaghi 3 boasts of never- before action. Informed sources say, producer Sajid Nadiadwala intends to up the action ante even further after War.

Post War Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 stunts to be amplified

“It is no doubt a problem. In Baaghi 3 the makers intended to take Tiger’s action to another level. But now that level has already been reached,” says the source. Sources say producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have decided to drop plans of sending Tiger to Israel to train the form of martial arts known as Krav Maga as this form of action is seen to be too close to what is shown in War. The search for something beyond what is shown in War is on.

Jubilant at the response his action scenes in War have received Tiger is also concerned about the growing expectations of the audience. “It is a problem, no doubt. I don’t only have to compete with Mission Impossible and The Avengers but also with myself. I am expected to raise the level of action with every film. It is a challenge but a welcome challenge,” says Tiger.

Also Read: VIDEO: Tiger Shroff goes in prep mode for Baaghi 3 with intense training

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection , Baaghi 3 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

War Box Office Collections: The Hrithik…

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar would reward his…

War Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan – Tiger…

War collects 7.04 mil. USD [Rs. 49.97 cr.]…

War Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan – Tiger…

War Box Office Day 5 Collections: The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification