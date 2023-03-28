Filmmaker Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar recently visited the holy Vaishno Devi temple on the occasion of Navratri and to seek blessings for their upcoming keenly awaited film Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. For the unversed, Vaishno Devi is one of the foremost pilgrimage sites in India, situated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar visit Vaishno Devi to seek blessings for Adipurush

Sharing more about the visit, a statement from the makers said, “Remarking the creation of universe and beginning of the world by Maa Shri Durga, Chaitra Navratri holds immense significance in the Hindu culture! With this belief and Shri Gulshan Kumar’s immense faith in Maa Vaishno Devi, the makers seek divine blessings for Adipurush.”

Adipurush is the retelling of the great Indian epic Ramayana. The film will see Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan essay the roles of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Raavan respectively.

Sharing more about the film, Kriti had told the agency PTI (Press Trust of India) earlier this year, “It is a film that the entire team is extremely proud of. I hope and pray that people will also equally be proud of it. It is something that is so important to all of us. It is just not a film for us, it is way more than that. I hope it gets its due. I have a feeling it will. It is important to make these stories. It is educational for kids. I feel if I had not seen it then, today’s children would also have not seen it.”

Produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Adipurush will be releasing globally on June 16, 2023.

