Khufiya follows an R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Reuniting the iconic duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu, Khufiya premieres on October 5, exclusively on Netflix. This spy-thriller is inspired by real-life events and is based on a book, "Escape to Nowhere", written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. The film takes viewers on a gripping journey into the mysterious world of love, betrayal and all things Khufiya.

Featuring a stellar and versatile cast including Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon, Khufiya follows an R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula and is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films. The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi.

