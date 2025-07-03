The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced that actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan will attend the 2025 edition as its official Chief Guest. Now in its 16th year, the festival will feature a special retrospective on Khan’s work, including a spotlight on his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan’s career, spanning over four decades, includes several notable films such as Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, Lagaan, PK, and Secret Superstar. His latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, follows the story of a basketball coach assigned community service, who finds meaning in mentoring a team of neurodivergent adults. The film has received appreciation for its emotional depth and relatable themes.

IFFM 2025 will honour Khan’s artistic impact with a specially curated selection of films that reflect his bold, socially conscious storytelling. A highlight of the retrospective will be a screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, followed by a live conversation with Aamir Khan, director RS Prasanna, and Aparna Purohit, CEO of Aamir Khan Films, offering audiences unique insight into the creative process behind the film.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM said, “Aamir Khan is not just a cinematic legend but also someone whose work has always reflected sensitivity, depth, and a fearless commitment to storytelling. We are truly honoured to welcome him as our Chief Guest. His presence will undoubtedly elevate the festival experience for audiences and filmmakers alike. He is an artist who has consistently used cinema as a force for social change, and his journey continues to inspire generations. His work on Sitaare Zameen Par is a beautiful example of inclusive storytelling — filled with empathy, joy, and honesty.”

Aamir Khan said, “I’m humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s a festival that truly celebrates the spirit of Indian cinema in all its diversity and richness. I look forward to engaging with audiences, sharing some of my most cherished work, and being part of conversations that celebrate the power of film. With Sitaare Zameen Par, we’ve tried to tell a story that embraces inclusivity and neurodivergence with sensitivity and heart — and I’m grateful that the film has resonated with so many. I’m excited to share this journey with Melbourne and shine a light on the stories that matter.”

The Honourable Jacinta Allan MP, Premier of Victoria said: "There’s something for all families to enjoy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This year, Victoria is so proud to welcome one of India’s most loved and respected actors - Aamir Khan - and celebrate his body of work. He is not just an icon for millions but is such a strong voice for the values of equality and inclusivity that we treasure here in Victoria.”

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said: “Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is a much-loved event on our cultural calendar, and a celebration of screen excellence, storytelling and community. The Allan Labor Government is proud to support the festival, which continues to present a packed program of screenings and special events and attract global stars like Aamir Khan each year.”

The 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne runs from 14–24 August 2025, with a dynamic program of screenings, panels, masterclasses, and cultural events. Aamir Khan’s retrospective will be a major highlight of this year’s celebrations.

