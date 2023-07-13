Wamiqa will be next seen in the web series Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of the Solang Valley and the movie Khufiya.

After starting off with supporting roles in Bollywood movies and then taking a leap into Punjabi cinema, Wamiqa Gabbi has slowly but surely climbed the ladder of success. She recently tasted her biggest success in the form of the Amazon Prime Video’s web show Jubilee. In order to celebrate her success, the actress has bought her first car in the form of a Jeep Meridian.

Fresh from the success of Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi buys her first car; says, “This vehicle represents a symbol of my perseverance”

Sharing her joy at achieving the milestone, Wamiqa said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed with the love and support I have received for Jubilee. It has been an incredible journey, and I am thrilled to celebrate this success by purchasing my first brand new car, the Jeep Meridian. This vehicle represents a symbol of my perseverance and serves as a reminder of the incredible opportunities that lie ahead.”

Wamiqa shared a video about the moment when she got hold of the car on Instagram and wrote, “My first car. Yeh voh feeling hai jo phir kabhi nahin feel kar paungi… mom-dad ka support aur khud ki mehnat se khareedi huyi yeh gaadi hamesha yaad rahegi… (This is the kind of a feeling I won’t be able to feel again. I will always remember this car bought through my parents’ support and my hard work). I’m so grateful and thankful to my parents and to my fans who give me so much unconditional love… it’s unbelievable!! Thank you everyone. I love you guys. And thankful to all the animals that have come in my life to teach me valuable lessons of life & love. Love is the ultimate power that anyone can have and I feel powerful. Cherry on top is @haardikpurangabbi ke pehle song ke saath celebrate karna.”

Coming to her forthcoming projects, Wamiqa has the web series Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of the Solang Valley and the movie Khufiya. Both the projects are helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

