Deepika Padukone continues to represent India on the global stage with another significant recognition. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that Padukone will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. The announcement, made via a live-stream, marks a proud moment as she becomes the only Indian selected for this honour in the upcoming class. She joins a distinguished list that includes Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, Demi Moore, and others. Known for her impactful performances and growing international presence, this recognition adds to Padukone’s expanding global profile.

Among several internationally acclaimed names, Deepika Padukone has established a unique presence across both the Indian film industry and Hollywood. While many global personalities have been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Padukone stands out as the only Indian to receive this honour in the upcoming class. This recognition not only highlights her individual achievements but also underscores India's growing footprint in the global entertainment landscape.

Deepika has consistently brought glory to the nation on many fronts. Previously, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME in 2018 and was also a recipient of the TIME100 Impact Award. The global figure further made history by unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the final match in Qatar.

Among other notable achievements, as written in the golden pages of history, she became the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she set the stage for the country’s growing influence globally and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years.

Beyond international accolades, Deepika continues to dominate the entertainment world with major projects in her lineup. With her continued hold over box office with massive successes, she remains an unstoppable force in Indian cinema and will be seen on the bog screen next in Atlee’s directorial.

