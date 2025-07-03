In a recent heartwarming interview with The Lallantop, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan opened up about a memorable and unexpected twist on his wedding day. It wasn’t family drama or logistical chaos—but a cricket ball—that cast a shadow over what was supposed to be one of the happiest days of his life.

On April 18, 1986, 21-year-old Aamir and his neighbour-turned-love-interest Reena Dutta secretly married in a court ceremony, defying familial opposition. Their strategy? Keep it under wraps—and it worked. “Mujhe laga sab puchenge kaha the itni der,” Aamir confessed, admitting he and Reena feared their families would question their late return home.

To their surprise, no one noticed—they were too glued to a high-stakes India‑Pakistan cricket match being broadcast that day. Aamir said, “It was India-Pakistan match day. The same match where Javed Miandad hit a six on the last ball. We were winning that match so nobody cared to ask us about our absence for so long. I too joined them and was watching cricket, however, Javed’s six ruined it all.”

Aamir candidly recounted how even he, swept up in the excitement, found his joy shattered. “Once I happened to meet him on the flight when I told him, ‘Javed bhai aapne theek nahi kiya. Aapne meri shadi barbaad kardi .He was like, ‘Kaise?’ I said, Usi din aapne chakka mara tha. Depression mein chala gaya tha mai.”

That day marked not only a historic sporting moment, but also a poignant personal one. It remains a beloved anecdote in Aamir’s life—a reminder of how sport and emotion intertwine in the subcontinent. Today, Aamir and Reena maintain mutual respect as co-parents to their children, Junaid and Ira, even though they parted ways in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

