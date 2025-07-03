Rajkummar Rao is on a roll, signing films left right and centre after the success of Stree 2. While Maalik is all set to release on July 12, we have exclusively learnt that Rajkummar Rao has signed a one of its kind creature film for Karan Johar to be directed by Sandeep Modi.

After Naagzilla with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar sets up another creature universe with Rajkummar Rao

Reliable sources confirm that the film will go on floors towards the end of 2025, with a start-to-finish schedule. "Rajkummar Rao has signed on for Karan Johar's next with director Sandeep Modi. It's a creature-based thriller, to be mounted on a big scale and the makers are looking to create a franchise out of the same," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that the film will go on floors around November 2025, and the director, Sandeep Modi, has already begun pre-production. “Rajkummar Rao has signed the film for an agreed sum of Rs. 12 crores, which is his biggest pay cheque to date. He is excited to partner with Karan Johar on the project,” the source added.

Interestingly, this is the second creature film in the making at Dharma after Kartik Aaryan led Nagzilla. Both the films are scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2025 for a 2026 release.

