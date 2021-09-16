Bollywood Hungama

Vishal Bhardwaj to direct Ali Fazal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in Netflix thriller Khufiya

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Two powerhouses of entertainment - Netflix and Vishal Bhardwaj, bring to you a spy thriller, Khufiya, inspired by true events and based on an espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan.

Vishal Bhardwaj to direct Ali Fazal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in Netflix thriller Khufiya

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets. All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Director & Producer Vishal Bhardwaj said, “With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one’s deep-rooted emotional conflicts”

Collaborating with Netflix and Vishal Bhardwaj yet once again, Tabu said, “Khufiya is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like a homecoming!”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “We are thrilled to partner with the master of storytelling, Vishal Bhardwaj on Khufiya. His films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can't wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of Khufiya."

