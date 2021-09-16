The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has inducted actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a member. According to its official website, the Producers Guild of America is a non-profit trade organization that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television, and new media.

“#MembershipMonday: @producersguild welcomes actress, singer, and film producer @priyankachopra as a member. Ms. Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name, including an executive producer credit for #TheWhiteTiger,” the post read on Wednesday.

“Grateful to be inducted. Thank you @producersguild,” Priyanka wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. She will also star in the rom-com film Text For You, thriller series Citadel, and Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

