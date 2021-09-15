Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.09.2021 | 11:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

Tabu to reunite with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for another project 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actress Tabu are reuniting for another project. The actress will reportedly star in the filmmaker's next directorial venture. They have previously worked together in Maqbool and Haider.

Tabu to reunite with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for another project 

According to a news agency, Vishal Bhardwaj is set to direct an action drama and has roped in Tabu for the same. She reportedly agreed to do the project as soon as she heard the script. She has a lot of faith in the filmmaker. This marks their third collaboration. Reportedly, Ali Fazal will be leading the film. The rest of the casting is underway.

Vishal Bhardwaj last directed Pataakha in 2018 with Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Tabu is busy with the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Tabu reunite as they resume Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Not just Deepika Padukone, even Ajay…

Netflix releases the trailer of Crime…

Not Deepika Padukone - Ranbir Kapoor, but…

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone purchase…

Varun Dhawan to star in the Indian spin-off…

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to make his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification