Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actress Tabu are reuniting for another project. The actress will reportedly star in the filmmaker's next directorial venture. They have previously worked together in Maqbool and Haider.

According to a news agency, Vishal Bhardwaj is set to direct an action drama and has roped in Tabu for the same. She reportedly agreed to do the project as soon as she heard the script. She has a lot of faith in the filmmaker. This marks their third collaboration. Reportedly, Ali Fazal will be leading the film. The rest of the casting is underway.

Vishal Bhardwaj last directed Pataakha in 2018 with Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Tabu is busy with the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

