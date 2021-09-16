It seems like Mudassar Aziz is reuniting with Happy Bhag Jayegi star Sonakshi Sinha. A week ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that the filmmaker had finalised his next script and is working with Sinha for the third time after Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi. Now, actress Huma Qureshi has joined the cast as the leading lady as the two stars will spotlight the topic of ideal body image. Titled Double XL, the film is expected to be filmed in London.

The main premise of the film is about two overweight women who fight societal discrimination. Mudassar Aziz and Ashwin Varde will co-produce the project. Satramm Ramani, who recently helmed Helmet, will be directing this film. The actresses will undergo the physical transformation and it is being reported that the actresses might shoot the parts where they have to look lean, first, before they undergo weight gaining process.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in Bellbottom. Sonakshi Sinha is currently shooting for Kakuda, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

