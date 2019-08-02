WHOA! Sanjay Dutt’s debut Marathi production, Baba, to be screened at Golden Globes!

After the successful response to the teaser of their first Hindi film venture Prasthanam, Sanjay S Dutt Productions has added yet another feather to its cap with their Marathi film! Thespian Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt have stepped into production this year under their banner ‘Sanjay S Dutt Productions’ and their very first Marathi venture Baba will be screened at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards! The film released today in India. The film is officially selected for screening at the Golden Globes for competing in the foreign-language category.

Spearheading the production house, Producer Maanayata Dutt says,” We are all so happy and proud that Baba will be screened at the Golden Globes. Our goal is always to create a meaningful yet entertaining cinema as we have done with Baba. The movie released today and we hope the audiences receive the film with their love and support.”

They have three films under production already, which includes a Punjabi film and two Hindi films. Sanjay S Dutt Productions aims to branch out into regional cinema along with mainstream Bollywood films. They will also be collaborating with many renowned and established directors for their future projects.

