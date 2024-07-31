Sources reveal that the filmmaker-producer wants to join the bandwagon of spy universe, cop universe, and supernatural universe with a heist universe.

Best known for the 2002 blockbuster Aankhen, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is gearing up for his latest film, Hisaab. This upcoming heist movie has further led to anticipation that the filmmaker-producer might be keen on creating a 'Heist Universe’ which will include a new era of thrilling bank robberies and edge-of-the-seat action.

According to an industry source, "After Aankhen, Vipul Amrutlal Shah waited a long time before coming up with another heist film, Hisaab. We also hear that he is reading a few more scripts on heists, which will be next after this one. Vipul has big plans in the cards when it comes to the heist genre." As the entertainment industry expands its universe of genres, from spy thrillers to cop dramas and comedy-horror, the heist genre is expected to join this bandwagon. With Hisaab, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is potentially creating a 'Heist Universe' that aims at captivating fans of this genre worldwide, reveal these sources.

Post the success of his heist thriller Aankhen in 2002, with an aim to recreate the same as well as with the desire to continue this legacy, Vipul Amrutlal Shah wants to explore this genre as a universe itself, the sources stated. Speaking of the film, it will star renowned actor Jaideep Ahlawat, along with popular actress and Vipul’s wife Shefali Shah. It was announced earlier this month on social media along with a photo of the clapperboard.

Coming to the film Aankhen, it featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Sushmita Sen, with Bipasha Basu in a special appearance. The film garnered ample love from audiences and critics alike for its unique suspense elements and twists.

