24Six Films, Australia in association with Drishya Sharma Productions, has unveiled the first look of their first feature film, Hindi-Vindi. This highly anticipated film, which secured Development Funding from Screen Australia, is the largest collaboration of the Indian and the Australian film industry, in recent times. The film has been created by Sydney-based promising filmmakers including Director Ali Sayed, writer Jay Sharma and producers Aniket Deshkar, Anil Sharma and Sunny Shah (Mumbai).

Hindi-Vindi features an ensemble cast of talented actors including Neena Gupta, and Mihir Ahuja, Hindi-Vindi is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece set to captivate audiences worldwide. The film also marks the acting debut of renowned Australian music icon Guy Sebastian in a pivotal role.

The first look poster, released today, showcases the film’s lead stars, Neena Gupta, Mihir Ahuja and Guy Sebastian, in a breathtakingly intense and visually stunning frame that perfectly captures the essence of Hindi-Vindi. The poster hints at a gripping storyline, rich with emotion, drama, and music that will leave a lasting impression on audiences of all ages.

“We are incredibly excited to share the first look of Hindi-Vindi with the world,” said Director Ali Sayed. “This film is a labour of love, and we can’t wait for audiences to embark on this journey with us. The first look is just a glimpse of what’s in store, and we believe it will leave everyone eagerly anticipating the release.”

In addition to the talented cast, Hindi-Vindi features a team of exceptional creatives behind the scenes. The film’s music is composed by the award-winning musician duo Javed-Mohsin and Guy Sebastian, himself. The film is currently in the final stages of post-production under the able hands of acclaimed Film Editor, Steven Bernard.

The film is a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers within the migrant community. The film’s unique narrative, cross-cultural appeal and Indo-western musical fusion are set to resonate with audiences both in India and among Indians globally. Hindi-Vindi is tentatively set to hit theatres in September 2024, close to Hindi Diwas, celebrating the Hindi Language.

