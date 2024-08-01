The anticipation for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is reaching fever pitch as fans eagerly await the return of the beloved horror-comedy franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the third instalment promises to be a festive treat with a star-studded cast featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The film is set to hit theatres during the Diwali 2024 weekend.

Kartik Aaryan to finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot soon, fans await teaser release

Star-studded cast and production details

The film's ensemble cast is further bolstered by the talents of Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Filming commenced in March this year, with the team working tirelessly over the past four months across elaborate studio sets and real locations. The production is set to wrap up on August 2, marking the end of an intensive 75-day shooting schedule.

A source close to the production house informed Pinkvilla, “It’s a nearly 75-day journey that’s coming to an end on August 2. The entire star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shooting at the moment and are excited to finish their journey with the team on Friday.”

Teaser and marketing campaign

As the film wraps up production, attention is turning to its marketing campaign. The makers are planning an 'extended marketing campaign' leading up to the Diwali release. According to sources, Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, Bhushan Kumar, and the team are diligently working on an exclusive teaser cut for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

“A teaser keeping the Diwali period in mind is in the works and the makers are trying to get the cut ready by the middle of August. Once the cut is locked with VFX output, they will decide on the date of launch. The intent is to bring it as soon as possible and create hype for the content as the team is confident to entertain the audience during the festive season of Diwali," the source shared.

High expectations and musical treats

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, with high expectations from its box office performance. The film’s music is also expected to be a major highlight. The soundtrack features a reimagined title track showcasing Kartik Aaryan and the highly anticipated song ‘Ami Je Tomar’, which highlights an intense face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Future projects for Kartik Aaryan

With the wrap of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is now gearing up to start filming the sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The actor is poised to return to his comfort zone with back-to-back comic entertainers, solidifying his position as a leading man in the genre.

