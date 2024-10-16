After Landing and giving audiences an ‘Abroad Understanding’ of his observational comedy skills, Vir Das might say he’s Losing It, but he’ll always come back to Netflix — For India! Netflix and renowned standup comedian Vir Das are set to reunite yet again for a one-of-a-kind comedy special that promises to take the world by storm — through kindness. Fresh off a historic win as the first Indian to snag an International Emmy for Comedy in 2023, and now set to host the prestigious awards ceremony in 2024, Vir is ready to take viewers on a comedic journey that celebrates love and kindness.

Inspired by the ancient philosophy of sharing happiness, his latest untitled special offers a unique narrative of self-discovery and global connection. He embarks on a thrilling adventure, performing in multiple cities worldwide, from iconic venues to hidden gems. As he moves from familiar stages to unexpected settings, he uncovers a profound truth: kindness is the only true universal language. In an era where roasts dominate the comedy landscape, Vir challenges the norm by embracing joy and encouraging the world to share happiness freely.

Talking about his upcoming special, Vir Das said, “Comedy has the power to bring people together, no matter where they’re from. With this special, we are trying to bring something fresh to comedy by sharing stories and experiences that celebrate love and kindness while showing that laughter really is a universal language. This special will be an unapologetic direct shot of happiness to the heart. In my fifth special partnership with Netflix, I’m honoured to be able to showcase Indian comedy on a global stage and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to join me on this journey."

Building on his legacy, this latest project aims to cement Indian comedy's global appeal, proving that laughter truly knows no borders.

