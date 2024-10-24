On the morning of February 27, 2002, an incident occurred that shook the entire nation and changed Indian history. A sudden fire broke out on the Sabarmati Express, killing 59 pilgrims and karsevaks who were returning from Ayodhya. This was a defining moment in Indian history and politics, leading to massive and dangerous consequences. While not much has been said or heard about this incident, the upcoming film The Sabarmati Report will lift the curtain and present what the nation has never seen. The makers have kept the audience hooked with the film's posters, and now they have released an immensely gripping motion poster, offering a glimpse into a hard hitting factual story, like never before!

Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report teaser to release on October 25

The new motion poster of The Sabarmati Report has been unveiled, and it captures both intensity and strength. With a burning newspaper clipping and a pair of enraged eyes in the background, the motion poster looks thrilling and powerful! It leaves the audience eager to discover what happened next! The teaser of the film will be released on 25th October 2024.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be releasing in theatres on 15th November 2024.

