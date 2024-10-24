In an exciting lead-up to the highly anticipated release of Fauji 2, Doordarshan will air 13 episodes of Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary 1989 serial Fauji starting from today. The episodes will be broadcast every Monday to Thursday on DD National, allowing fans to relive the iconic show that launched Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom. Alongside this nostalgic revival, filming for Fauji 2 has officially begun in Pune, promising a fresh take on the beloved series.

Fauji 2 filming kicks off at Symbiosis College, Pune; Shah Rukh Khan’s classic series re-airs 13 episodes on Doordarshan from today!

The announcement of Fauji 2 has already caused a stir among fans, creating excitement as they await the return of this iconic story with a modern twist. Social media has been abuzz with posts from Shah Rukh Khan enthusiasts eager to see how the show will be reimagined for today’s audience.

Gauahar Khan, who plays Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur in Fauji 2, shared, “It's the first time I’ve agreed to a project without even hearing the script. The moment Sandeep approached me, I said yes because I’m a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. It’s a surreal feeling to be part of the Fauji universe, and it’s a proud moment to see Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic series being reintroduced.”

Doordarshan’s Director General, Kanchan Prasad, said, “Fauji is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences. As we look forward to Fauji 2, airing the original series is a perfect way to reconnect with the roots of this iconic show and celebrate its legacy before its next chapter unfolds.”

Fauji 2, produced, creatively directed, and conceptualized by Sandeep Singh, will feature a modern twist on the army-based drama with a new cast, including Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan. Don’t miss the return of Fauji, starting today, every Monday to Thursday, on DD National!

Fauji 2, produced, creatively directed, and conceptualized by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi, with Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head, title track by Shreyas Puranik, sung by Sonu Nigam. Fauji 2 is story by Vishal Chaturvedi screenplay by Amarnath Jha, dialogues by Anil Choudhary and Chaitanya Tulsyan. The series marks the debut of film director Abhinav Pareek, who previously directed Sab Moh Maaya Hai and A Wedding Story. Fauji 2 also features Nishant Chandrashekhar as a director.

The show will air on Doordarshan and will be broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic TV show Fauji gets sequel! Gauahar Khan and Vicky Jain to headline series; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.