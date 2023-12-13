comscore
Last Updated 13.12.2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail completes 50 days in theatres

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail is still finding viewers in theatres.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran filmmaker and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail released in theatres on October 27 without much fanfare. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey in the lead, didn’t boast of big stars and didn’t get a historic opening either. However, slowly but surely, as the positive word-of-mouth started spreading, it started attracting more and more people to the theatres and turned out to be the surprise hit of the year.

And now, 12th Fail has completed 50 days in theatres. In today’s day and age when films last only for a few weeks, this is a major achievement. But that’s not all as the film is continuing to attract viewers.

The film’s production house Vinod Chopra Films today took to its social media handle and shared the news. They shared their reaction in the caption saying, “Enjoying a steady run at the theatres, #12thFail continues to win hearts! Book your tickets today and experience the film that has struck a chord with the nation!”

12th Fail is based on the life of the real-life IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. It told the story of the obstacles he faced in achieving his goal to be an IPS officer by never giving up. The film is adapted from author Anurag Pathak’s book of the same name, which tells the story of Sharma.

12th Fail also stars Medha Shankar as Massey’s love interest along with Sanjay Joshi, Anant V Joshi and Anshumaan Pushkar.

