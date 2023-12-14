Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Suneel Darshan is all set to make the sequel to his hit love triangle, Andaaz (2003). The shoot began on November 28 and Suneel Darshan confirmed at that point that he’ll be launching three new faces in Andaaz 2. However, he had refused to unveil their identities then.

BREAKING: Suneel Darshan to launch Natasha Fernandez, Aayush Kumar, Akaisha in Andaaz 2

Suneel Darshan has now, finally, revealed who these three newcomers are. Natasha Fernandez (pictured; on left), Aayush Kumar (pictured; on centre) and Akaisha (on right) will make their starry debuts in Andaaz 2. Natasha Fernandez also featured in Suneel’s last release, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha (2017), which also starred his son Shiv Darshan. Aayush Kumar had a very small role in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi (2022) and Andaaz 2 will serve as his big debut.

Incidentally, with Andaaz as well, the veteran filmmaker launched the acting careers of Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra, who went on to become popular names. The musical also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

While Andaaz’s chartbuster songs were composed by Nadeem-Shravan, Andaaz 2 will feature original music by Nadeem of Nadeem-Shravan fame, lyrics by Sameer and choreography by Raju Khan. The Shree Krishna International presentation is written, produced and directed by Suneel Darshan. The film is expected to release in 2024.

Andaaz, directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan, was a love triangle between a man and two women. The film was a rage, thanks to the songs, youthful appeal, touching moments and sizzling chemistry between the actors. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in May 2022, Suneel Darshan had said, “Several cinemas wanted to shut down over the course of the (2003 multiplex) strike. We had distributed the film ourselves and I personally called the theatre owners and requested to keep their cinemas going. I assured them that they’d benefit from Andaaz as I had that faith in the product. And thankfully, the film became a rage in the single screens.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Suneel Darshan to commence shooting for Andaaz 2 from November 28; to launch three newcomers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.