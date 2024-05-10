While Akshay Kumar has moved on to his other projects after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, amid his hectic schedule, he has decided to take time out for another intriguing project which is The Entertainers World Tour. The last season happened in North America in 2023 and was spectacularly successful. This year, The Entertainers tour will return in August. Once again Akshay Kumar will be headlining it along with Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurana, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sonam Bajwa, Mouni Roy, and Stebin Ben.

Akshay Kumar to headline The Entertainers Tour in Australia in August 2024

The Entertainers Tour will take place in Australia in August 2024 and recently the entire squad who will be a part of this, posed together to announce the arrival of the performance tour. And now we are sure that fans are excited to see these celebrities deliver yet another series of stellar performances to a live audience leaving an imprint in the global arena. The second season of the world tour will happen in Melbourne and Sydney. We hear that Akshay Kumar also has a surprise for his fans and as a treat this huge fanbase worldwide, he will be preparing for a special performance this year. However, further details on the same is kept under wraps.

Speaking about his film commitments, Akshay Kumar has the Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira, an official remake of the Suriya film Soorarai Pottru along with Jolly LLB 3 in which he will be seen alongside Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi. He also has Welcome To The Jungle which is expected to feature about 24 actors from B-town including the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, and even his tour-partner Disha Patani, among others, and after that, the makers of the his popular comedy franchise Housefull has also announced the fifth instalment of the entertainer, as well as, Sky Force with Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, among others.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 faces legal trouble over alleged judicial mockery

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.