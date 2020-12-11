Bollywood Hungama

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi to collaborate in Santosh Sivan’s untitled next which is remake of Maanagaram

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vikrant Massey, who is going to have an eventful 2021, is looking forward to kick-starting the shoot of his next which will be helmed by Santosh Sivan. What makes this project even more interesting is the fact that the talented actor will be sharing screen space with South star, Vijay Sethupathi, in the film. The latter has been roped in to play a pivotal part in it.

While much is not known about the dynamic between their characters, we are sure that the powerhouses are sure to set the screen on fire with their acting prowess. The yet-untitled project, which will be directed by the ace cinematographer, is going to be the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram.

According to producer Shibu Thameens, Massey will be seen playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda are all smiles as they kick off the shooting of 14 Phere

