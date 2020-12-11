Bollywood Hungama

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms that Neetu Kapoor has tested negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this week, there were reports of Neetu Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19. The actress had headed off to Chandigarh for the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with the star cast including Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli. Her co-star, Varun Dhawan has also tested positive for COVID-19 and as per the BMC’s orders, he was required to isolate himself and is recovering in Mumbai and is keeping his fans updated on social media.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms that Neetu Kapoor has tested negative for COVID-19

While Neetu Kapoor had posted a note yesterday confirming the news about her testing positive for COVID-19, Riddhima Kapoor confirmed that the veteran actress has tested negative through her social media. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is pretty active on social media and has confirmed that Neetu Kapoor has recovered from COVID-19 as she shared a picture with her. Riddhima wrote, “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today ????????❤️ @neetu54”.

Take a look at her post, right here.

Also Read: After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor confirms she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine

