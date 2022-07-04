Back in June 2022, Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, and Radhika Apte playing a significant role, wrapped filming. The film is a Hindi remake of the film with the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Now, makers have taken to social media to clarify certain reports after it was claimed that Hrithik Roshan refused to shoot in Uttar Pradesh which skyrocketed the budget.

Vikram Vedha makers issue statement after reports stated Hrithik Roshan refused to shoot in UP: ‘Clearly mischievous and untruthful’

"We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shoot locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated a crew of such scale, also allowing the building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist this set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful," read a part of the statement on Monday.

The statement further read, "Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from the creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralized prerogative."

This clarification comes after several reports earlier suggested that Hrithik Roshan had allegedly refused to shoot in Uttar Pradesh and wanted Dubai as a location. Due to the location change, the budget had skyrocketed.

Vikram Vedha based on the Indian folktale, Vikram aur Betal, is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller that tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles with Radhika Apte in a prominent role. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

More Pages: Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.