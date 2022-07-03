Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who are known for playing the iconic Ram and Seeta on television, welcomed their first child on April 3, 2022. While the couple shared a video announcing the arrival of their baby, they continued with their usual posts on social media but did not reveal the face of their daughter. Today, Debina along with hubby Gurmeet took to their social media handles as they revealed the face of their little angel Lianna.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee introduce fans to their daughter Lianna on social media

Besides being a TV actress, Debina Bonnerjee also is a popular vlogger and social media influencer. She took to all platforms to share photos and videos of her daughter Lianna. On Instagram, she collaborated with hubby Gurmeet Choudhary to share this photo of their daughter saying, “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face.” Here, have a look at the post.

Debina, who also owns a YouTube channel, took to the platform to showcase a vlog regarding the same.

Speaking of the couple, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary met on the sets of Ramayana and fell in love. After dating for a while, they tied the knot in 2011 and had their first child in 2022. While Debina has appeared in shows like Santoshi Maa, Gurmeet featured in TV shows like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara. Gurmeet has also been a part of Bollywood films like Khamoshiyaan and Wajah Tum Ho.

