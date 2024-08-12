On August 12, Vikram Bhatt presided over an event where he announced his association with Indira Entertainment, headed by Dr Ajay Murdia. Vikram was joined by Dr Ajay Murdia and also Mahesh Bhatt, who’ll be mentoring as well as writing some of the films that will be made by Indira. Actors Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh also graced the occasion.

Vikram Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt launch four films at a grand event – historical Rann, wildlife thriller Viraat and romantic dramas Tu Meri Puri Kahaani and Tumko Meri Kasam

The first film launched by Vikram Bhatt was the historical Rann. It is set in 1669 and is based on Mewar’s Maharana Raj Singh who opposed Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and his policy of imposing the jizya tax. Rann would be directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The second film launched was Viraat. It features a tiger with a British flag also depicted below along with the title ‘Rebel against the Raj’. Vikram Bhatt revealed that it is set in 1911 and shows how British authorities try to destroy a temple of Maa Sherawali to build a railway line. A tiger, however, refuses to let this happen and opposes the demolition.

Tu Meri Puri Kahaani is the third film and is the only film out of four ventures which is not directed by Vikram Bhatt. The story is written by Mahesh Bhatt and also features music by Anu Malik.

And lastly, Tumko Meri Kasam is also directed by Vikram Bhatt and stars Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh. It is inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia. All the actors along with Vikram Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Dr Ajay Murdia were on stage to launch the film and then talk to the media.

One of the most heartening moments of the event was when Anupam Kher gave ‘guru dakshina’ to Anupam Kher in front of everyone. It was Mahesh Bhatt who gave the acting break to Anupam in Saaransh (1984). The actor was unanimously loved in this film and since then, has only grown as an actor.

Also Read: Adah Sharma opens up on staying in Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat: “I took that flat on rent. Rs. 378 crores earned by The Kerala Story are not mine”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.