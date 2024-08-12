Bollywood music lovers have something special to celebrate as Adnan Sami is making a highly anticipated comeback to the industry after a nine-year hiatus, as per a report by Pinkvilla. The iconic singer, known for his powerful voice and emotive renditions, last graced the Bollywood music scene with the memorable track ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ in Salman Khan's blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Now, Adnan Sami is all set to mesmerize audiences once again with a romantic melody in the upcoming musical horror film Kasoor.

Adnan Sami to make a Bollywood comeback after 9 years with a romantic melody for THIS film

A star-studded musical collaboration

The new track for Kasoor is expected up to be a musical delight, with Adnan Sami collaborating with another celebrated singer, Payal Dev, under the musical direction of Javed Mohsin. The song is set to feature Aftab Shivdasani, Urvashi Rautela, and popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, adding to the star power of this much-anticipated film. According to sources, the second schedule of Kasoor will commence next week on a lavish set constructed in a Mumbai studio, where this romantic melody will be filmed.

Producer’s excitement for the upcoming track

Producer Asif Shaikh, who is backing this project, expressed his excitement about having Adnan Sami on board for this romantic number. He told the publication, "We are thrilled to have Adnan Sami on board for this romantic track. His music has always resonated with audiences, and we believe this song will be no exception. The audience will absolutely love this track." The involvement of such a talented team suggests that the song is poised to become a major hit, adding to the film's appeal.

The legacy of Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Adnan Sami’s return is even more significant given his last contribution to Bollywood in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a film that remains etched in the hearts of audiences. Directed by Kabir Khan and co-written by him, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is currently the seventh highest-grossing Indian film and the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film ever. The movie starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and the young debutant Harshaali Malhotra.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on fond memories from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman Khan: “Bhai ke filmon ka mohol bahut accha hota hai,”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.