A few days ago, Viaks Gupta was allegedly accused of sexual harassment by ex-Roadies contestant Vikas Khoker. Vikas Gupta, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 came out of the closet as bisexual on social media and expressed the struggles of his journey. However, the allegations made by Vikas Khoker were pretty serious and Vikas Gupta decided to come clear by clarifying his stance on social media.

Posting an IGTV video, Vikas showed multiple screenshots of Vikas Khoker trying to get in touch with him to meet him and he also demanded a public apology from Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for putting similar allegations on him. He posted a four and a half minutes long video justifying his side and wrote, “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me.”

He further elaborated, “Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this. I am putting a stop to all this and filling a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work, personal life and more. #VikasGupta”.

Take a look at it, right here.

