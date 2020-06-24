Vikas Guppta of Bigg Boss fame has come out of the closet and took to his Instagram to share his coming out story. Sharing his journey through almost an hour-long video, Vikas Guppta opened up about his sexuality with pride and his friends couldn’t be more proud of him. He is an integral part of the industry and is a great friend to most of them. he couldn’t help but thank a few special people in the industry for giving him the courage to speak about his sexuality without hesitation. In a long note along with the video, Vikas Guppta thanked Karan Kundrra, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma, and more.

He caption reads, “My coming Out - #vikasgupta Here I am , how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me . It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better.

My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend . I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to. As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were. I am thankful #karankundra undra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me .

M for making me realise it’s okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what ❤️ Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Guppta (@lostboyjourney) on Jun 20, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

The entire television industry is very proud of Vikas for all the right reasons. More power to you, Vikas Guppta!

Also Read: Vikas Guppta pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, calls Ankita Lokhande his ‘shock absorber’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.