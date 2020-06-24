Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves across the nation. As Mumbai Police continues to investigate his suicide, fans have been demanding CBI probe in the case. Shekhar Suman now started a forum as he demands CBI inquiry in Sushant's death.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote, “It’s crystal clear, if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide, the way he was, strong-willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me, like many others, there is more than meets the eye. Sushant was a Bihari that’s why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront. But I'm not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shouldn't be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own.”

He further wrote, “I'm forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where I implore just about everyone to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death, raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support.”

Earlier, Shekhar wrote, “A young life snuffed out..i remember him as an effervescent fun loving guy with no hang ups,loving, http://lovable.my competitor in Jhalak Dikhla Ja,from my home town Patna. i wish you fought your demons RIP Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Don't let your anger die down..keep the movement going ..we will not spare the culprits even if we have to go to the end of this world.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The 34-year-old actor died of suicide.

