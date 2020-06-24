Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.06.2020 | 6:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Shekhar Suman creates a forum as he demands CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves across the nation. As Mumbai Police continues to investigate his suicide, fans have been demanding CBI probe in the case. Shekhar Suman now started a forum as he demands CBI inquiry in Sushant's death.

Shekhar Suman creates a forum as he demands CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote, “It’s crystal clear, if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide, the way he was, strong-willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me, like many others, there is more than meets the eye. Sushant was a Bihari that’s why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront. But I'm not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shouldn't be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own.”

He further wrote, “I'm forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where I implore just about everyone to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death, raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support.”

Earlier, Shekhar wrote, “A young life snuffed out..i remember him as an effervescent fun loving guy with no hang ups,loving, http://lovable.my competitor in Jhalak Dikhla Ja,from my home town Patna. i wish you fought your demons RIP Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The 34-year-old actor died of suicide.

ALSO READ: Here's why Sushant Singh Rajput had walked out of Half Girlfriend and was replaced by Arjun Kapoor

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Paresh Rawal urges everyone to call Police…

Amit Sadh says this is not the time for…

FWICE and CINTAA ask members to stall…

Jitendra Kumar says the problem of nepotism…

Amrita Rao to forgo rent of her tenants…

Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification