Vijay Sethupathi takes Katrina Kaif’s permission to mention her name in upcoming flick

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

In his new Tamil rom-com Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Vijay Sethupathi plays a man sandwiched between two women, played by Nayanthara and Samantha.

However, there is a mention of a third woman at the end of the film. And she is none other than Katrina Kaif. Vijay, who is currently shooting with Katrina for Srirram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, actually took Katrina’s consent before using her name in  Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

This seems like a refreshing change from other South Indian films where actresses are casually named in conversations.

Vijay says that it is a pleasure to work with Katrina. “It’s lovely to work with her. She is professional and very committed to her part. Sriram has collected a terrific team for Merry Christmas, and I can’t wait to see how it finally shapes up.”

"I can’t think of a more unlikely screen combination than this." Says the director Sriram Raghavan, always known to venture into forbidden territory is bringing Kaif and Sethupathi together.

“Audiences will love the combination,” promises Vijay.

Also Read:“Yes I play the villain in Vikram,” Vijay Sethupathi confirms

